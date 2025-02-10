OKC Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans [2/10]: Updated NBA Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are playing host to the New Orleans Pelicans to open up a two-game home stand as part of a three-game week before the Thunder are well represented at the All-Star Weekend festivities in the Bay area this week.
The OKC Thunder will be without Isaiah Joe, Ousmane Dieng, Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell in this contest to put a dent in Mark Daigneault's rotation. Though, the Thunder will put Chet Holmgren back on the floor for his second game since Nov. 10 after suffering a hip fracture against the Golden State Warriors.
As the Thunder prepare to take on the lowly New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City gears up to see Zion Williamson inside the Paycom Center for the first time for just the third time in front of fans. He has played just four games overall inside Bricktown should he log minutes in tonights contest.
Updated NBA Injury Report:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Cason Wallace (Shoulder) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Ankle) OUT
- Isaiah Joe (Knee) OUT
New Orleans Pelicans
- Dejounte Murray (Achillies) OUT
- Herb Jones (Shoulder) OUT
- Brandon Boston (Ankle) Questionable
- Bruce Brown (Not with Team) OUT
- Kelly Olynyk (Not with Team) OUT
- CJ McCollum (Personal) OUT
Updated Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the day as a 14.5-point favorite according to Fanduel and that has been bet up to 17 points in favor of the OKC Thunder as McCollum heads to the injury report.
Up next, the OKC Thunder will take on the Miami Heat inside the Paycom Center on Wednesday on the front end of a back to back set, with the second leg taking place in Minnesota against the Timberwolves on Thursday. That game wil lmark the Thunder's final game before the All-Star Break.
