OKC Thunder On Pace for Best Season in Franchise History
Oklahoma City came into the season with lofty expectations, and with January nearly over, they are on pace to exceed them. Coming off of a 57-win campaign and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, Oklahoma City was set to improve and contend no doubt. But the Thunder went from a typical contender to a bonafide favorite — this team is expected to make the NBA Finals.
With a 37-8 record, it’s no surprise that Oklahoma City has had the best winning percentage in the NBA. It’s also not a surprise that this team is comfortable at the top of the conference. The surprising part, though, has been the Thunder’s sheer dominance. Oklahoma City is outscoring teams by an astounding 12.3 points per game — the only team in the NBA outscoring opponents by doubly digits.
When comparing this Thunder team to some of the franchise’s all-time great teams it gets tricky, even considering the Thunder’s short history. The franchise moved to Oklahoma City in 2008 but has produced some unbelievable basketball teams. Despite the greatness surrounding the organization, this current team is on pace to be the best Thunder team of all time.
To this point, the 2013-14 Thunder had the best record through 45 games in franchise history with a 35-10 record. The current team is sitting at 37-8, two games ahead of the previous record holder. The only time Oklahoma City has won 60 games since moving from Seattle was in 2012-13, where the team went 60-22 overall.
The current team is on pace to win 67 games and finish with one of the best records in NBA history. The most impressive part is that Chet Holmgren has played in just 10 games and plenty of the rotation has been in and out of the lineup with injuries.
Oklahoma City is off to its best start in NBA history, and they are showing no signs of slowing down. Through 45 games, this is the best Thunder team we’ve seen, and the 67-win pace backs up the eye test.
