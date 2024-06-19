OKC Thunder Open Up With Top Five Title Odds for 2024–25 NBA Season
The 2023-24 NBA season came to a close on Tuesday with the Boston Celtics basking in the glow of their 18th banner, knocking off the Dallas Mavericks in five games en route to an NBA Championship. The Celtics went wire-to-wire as the best team this season and capped it off with a confetti and the Larry O'Brien trophy.
This season, the Oklahoma City Thunder captured 57 wins in the regular season good enough for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference - earning their first playoff series win since 2016 and just the organization's second sweep in franchise history.
The Thunder saw Mark Daigneault earn coach of the year honors, superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finish second in the MVP race and a pair of rising stars to establish one of the best young cores in the sport.
Sitting with top five in the league cap space, a mountain of draft picks and four open roster spots many expect Oklahoma City to be aggressive in bolstering this roster. In the rough and tumble Western Conference you can ill afford to sit ideally by in an era of parity that the league has rarely seen.
Though, with or without a big move the Thunder will naturally improve via internal development - especially after getting their first taste of the postseason and coming up short.
This has unsurprisingly led the Oklahoma City Thunder to fly up the title odds for the next season. According to FanDuel the Thunder have +1000 odds to take home the Larry O'Brien Trophy which ties them with the Milwaukee Bucks for the fifth-best odds.
Oklahoma City only trails the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks.
