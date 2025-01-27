OKC Thunder Outlast Portland Trail Blazers 118-108
The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Portland Trail Blazers 118-108 Sunday evening — in the only NBA game of the day. Oklahoma City has won 15 straight games against Portland dating back to April 2021 and snapped the Trail Blazers' four-game winning streak.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 35 points on 12-for-25 shooting, making two threes and going 9-for-9 at the line. He added five rebounds, three steals and an assists, but lost his minutes (-4) for just the sixth time this season.
Jalen Williams recorded 24 points on 7-for-19 shooting and 8-for-8 on free throws, eight assists, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Isaiah Hartenstein, in his first appearance since Jan. 14, registered 14 points, 11 rebounds (five offensive), six assists and an emphatic block. Isaiah Joe scored 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting off the bench.
Toumani Camara scored a career-high 24 points on 8-for-11 shooting, going 5-for-5 from downtown. He contributed nine rebounds (three offensive) and four assists. Deni Avdija tallied 28 points on 16 shots, eight rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block. Scoot Henderson racked up 25 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, with five triples on 11 attempts.
Statistic
Thunder
Trail Blazers
Points
118
108
2-Pointers
32-for-59
15-for-41
3-Pointers
10-for-30
18-for-40
Free Throws
24-for-29
24-for-28
Turnovers
7
15
Offensive Rebounds
14
13
The Thunder started Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins. Wallace played with a mask due to suffering a facial fracture in Thursday night's home loss to Dallas.
The Trail Blazers started Anfernee Simons, Toumani Camara, Deni Avdija, Jerami Grant and Donovan Clingan.
Camara drilled two 3-pointers on the first two Portland possessions, including one at the very end of the shot clock. Avdija scored 10 points prior to the game's first timeout, making two threes and two driving layups. The Trail Blazers racked up 20 points in the first six minutes but seven points during the rest of the quarter.
The Thunder erased two double-digit deficits in the frame, tying the score at 27 with two Gilgeous-Alexander free throws on the last possession. He scored 12 first-quarter points on 5-for-10 shooting. Jaylin Williams added six rebounds, two assists and a made triple after checking in midway through the period, while Jalen Williams drained three mid-range jumpers and dished out three assists.
Oklahoma City drained consecutive 3-pointers to start the second quarter, eventually blowing the score open with Gilgeous-Alexander on the bench. Hartenstein and Isaiah Joe, who also made his return from illness, ran countless two-man actions to generate quality looks for themselves and their teammates. Joe registered 11 first-half points on 4-for-6 shooting.
Jalen Williams assisted Ousmane Dieng for a cutting layup — on the eighth pass of the mid-quarter possession — before Hartenstein found Dieng slipping to the basket for an uncontested dunk. The Thunder led 66-53 at halftime, grabbing four more offensive rebounds and committing four fewer turnovers.
Camara continued to torch the nets during the third quarter, getting downhill for two interior finishes and making two more open threes. Oklahoma City keyed in on everyone else, holding the Trail Blazers to 8-for-24 shooting — and 4-for-13 inside the arc — in the period.
Kenrich Williams scored six third-quarter points, making a pull-up jumper and two layups. He tipped in a missed Joe floater for the last score of the quarter, as the Thunder led 93-78 entering the last 12 minutes.
Portland executed a 10-0 run immediately after the break. It contained six free throws, an Avdija layup and Jerami Grant's first field goal of the game. Jalen Williams banked in a 3-pointer, drew a charge on Robert Williams III and assisted a wide-open Wallace triple to restore an 11-point Thunder lead.
Gilgeous-Alexander drilled a pull-up three to end a chaotic possession midway through the final quarter. Alex Caruso missed two wide-open triples and Wallace missed an uncontested dunk after a non-charge call, though Hartenstein scooped up his third and fourth offensive rebounds to provide another scoring opportunity.
Oklahoma City heads to San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors this Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 9 p.m. CST.
