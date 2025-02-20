OKC Thunder Outscoring Opponents At Historic Rate
Whether you believe in Oklahoma City as a contender or not, it’s hard to ignore the evidence surrounding this team. This season has a chance to be the Thunder’s best in franchise history, and that’s saying a lot considering the amount of talent that has passed through.
Through 54 games this season, Oklahoma City boasts a 44-10 record and two All-Stars. Obviously, the Thunder’s lead on the rest of the Western Conference is commanding at eight full games.
The numbers behind Oklahoma City’s 55-game stretch are staggering, but the average point differential might be the craziest bullet point. The Thunder are outscoring opponents by an average of 12.9 points per game. The next closest team to the OKC is Cleveland, outscoring opponents by 10.8 points, and Memphis in the West at 7.5 points.
Not only is Oklahoma City’s point differential impressive, but it’s also historic. The Thunder’s 12.9 average point differential would rank No. 1 all-time, edging out the 1972 Lakers at 12.3, and the 1971 Bucks at 12.26. Other teams closely behind the Thunder and in the same air include the 1996 Bulls and the 2017 Warriors. The statistics and data tell us that this Thunder team — while hard to fathom — is having one of the best, most dominant seasons of all time.
The craziest part? Oklahoma City has dominated with an injury-riddled rotation through 55 games. Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein are just now playing their first games together, as both players have dealt with injuries over the first half of the season. Alex Caruso has missed significant time, and Cason Wallace was hampered before the All-Star Break. Rookie point guard Ajay Mitchell has been ruled out too.
Aside from Mitchell, Oklahoma City has everyone set to return — or already back on the hardwood. This roster is finally healthy from top to bottom. Going 44-10 at less than full strength should be a scary sight for the NBA — especially considering this historic stretch.
The Thunder will be a hard out in the playoffs, and the team’s NBA Finals odds are so high for a reason.
