OKC Thunder Part of NBA's Throwback Jersey Marketing
It is hard to believe the Oklahoma City Thunder is an old enough franchise to have throwback uniforms. It feels like 2008 was just yesterday. It wasn't that long ago that the team lacked a logo during its move from Seattle
A factor in the Thunder having what are now called throwback uniforms is the NBA's obsession with alternate jerseys. In particular, after the league's apparel deal with Nike heading into the 2017-18 campaign.
This deal gave teams two standard edition jerseys, the Icon and Association uniforms that represent the traditional home and road looks, as well as a statement and city edition kit with two alternate looks each season, with at least the city version shuffling each season.
That will be the same format for the 2025-26 season, but with a new twist. The NBA officially began its marketing of these threads on social media on Friday. Nike and the NBA are going all in on a "re-mix" brand. The league explains it as a re-connect and re-imagined version of city edition uniforms from past seasons.
In the marketing campaign, a photo was released by the NBA in a random note style with each letter being a different font from iconic city edition uniforms. Included in that was the K from the Thunder's 2018-19 season.
That year, the Thunder rolled out teal threads with orange accents and accessories in a font that Bricktown fell in love with as the uniform pays tribute to the Native American heritage that is important in Oklahoma.
Here is a look at the uniform that inspired this upcoming throwback uniform that the 2025-26 version of the Thunder will don throughout the season.
If the rumors are true, the reimagined edition of these city uniforms will see the same font and OKC lettering, with the base color of the jersey being navy blue. This has been a fixture for the Thunder in the past two City Edition jerseys, with a two-year hiatus before the Navy outfit was introduced to complement the second-ever alternative court in OKC's history, which they kept around for last year's Black City Edition uniform.
The navy aspect of this jersey should let the Thunder continue to play on the navy hardwood that fans have come to love if Oklahoma City elects to do so.
Why It Matters
Being involved in the league's marketing as one of the smallest markets in the NBA is a big deal. Oklahoma City having uniforms that even non-Thunder fans can not only spot but enjoy improves the global branding of the franchise and, by extension, city.
This was simply a "stay tuned" post by the league with no indication of when the new threads will officially be announced by the league and the 30 teams.