OKC Thunder Players Who Need Ratings Adjusted in NBA2K25
Oklahoma City is expected to compete for a championship as one of the best teams in the league next season, and its ratings reflect that.
NBA2K25 was released on Wednesday, and the Thunder are one of three teams in the game with a 99 team rating. Along with that, the team has five top 100 players. Although 2K got most of the Thunder’s ratings right, there a few areas where improvement is needed.
While he is one of the game’s five best players and is a 96 overall, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might still be underrated. After finishing second in MVP voting last season, Gilgeous-Alexander cemented himself on the same level as the trio of 97 overall players (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic).
The Thunder’s 3-point shooting also leaves a bit to be desired in the game. Including Alex Caruso, five Thunder players shot at least 40% from deep last season.
While Jalen Williams is tied for the seventh-highest 3-point rating at 88, Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe have 85 ratings despite having higher 3-point percentages last season than most of the other players alongside them. After the Thunder’s top shooters, there might not be nearly enough dropoff as nine players’ 3-point rating is at least 80.
Lu Dort’s 80 overall is a proper rating as he enters his sixth NBA season, but one attribute is too weak for the defensive anchor. With a strength rating of 70, Dort is outside the top 20 among perimeter players. Many of his defensive ratings are among the best in the game, but his undeniable strength and solid frame are what have helped him defend so well.
Although Isaiah Hartenstein is a key addition for the Thunder, his placement at an 81 overall and fifth-best player on the team seems a bit high. Hartenstein was massive in the New York Knicks’ playoff run last season. Still, his rating is an overreaction, considering he will soon be coming off the bench again and averaged roughly eight points and eight rebounds regardless of his status starting games.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.