OKC Thunder's Playoff Offense Hums Along Despite Poor Shooting
Outside shooting has never been more important than in the current NBA.
All eight playoff teams with a higher first-round 3-point percentage than their opponent have moved on to the conference semifinals, are leading their series or are tied in their series.
The Oklahoma City Thunder shot 31.3% from downtown in its sweep of the Memphis Grizzlies — 6.1% below its regular season average but 0.9% higher than the Grizzlies, which also averaged seven fewer attempts per game. Oklahoma City finished with the second-most per-game 3-point attempts (41.5) but the third-worst 3-point percentage among all 16 first-round teams.
Still, the Thunder registered the fourth-highest first-round offensive rating (117.4) by keeping turnovers down, fighting for middle-of-the-pack offensive rebounding and generating a healthier free-throw rate than the regular season. Isaiah Hartenstein (13) grabbed more offensive boards than Grizzlies big man Zach Edey (11), while five other Thunder players secured five or more throughout the four games. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (33 attempts), Chet Holmgren (22 attempts) and Jalen Williams (15 attempts) got to the line frequently and combined for 82.9% shooting.
More good news for Oklahoma City: The 3-point percentage seems destined to improve.
The Thunder has been a selective outside shooting team for years. Only 12 of its 166 first-round 3-point attempts came with very tight or tight coverage, or when the closest defender was within four feet. It shot 14-for-58 (24.1%) on open attempts and 36-for-96 (37.5%) on wide-open attempts during the series.
With the closest Grizzlies defender at least four feet away, Gilgeous-Alexander shot 25.9% on 27 3-point attempts, Luguentz Dort shot 26.1% on 23 attempts and Williams shot 31.6% on 19 attempts. These results imply good process, as the players did not jack up poor looks. They also underscore playoff variance — especially because the Thunder took care of business as quickly as possible.
Oklahoma City must revert to, or even outperform, its regular-season 3-point shooting to maximize championship odds. It will play the No. 4 Denver Nuggets or No. 5 LA Clippers in the Western Conference semifinals. Those teams have shot a combined 37.2% from deep during the split first round. Game 5 between the Nuggets and Clippers tips off tomorrow at 9 p.m. CST.