OKC Thunder Possess Rare Continuity Among NBA Champions
The 2023-24 Boston Celtics won their first championship in 16 years through longtime All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, as well as acquiring Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday via trades within the two previous years. Forwards Oshae Brissett and Svi Mykhailiuk, who played 87 combined playoff minutes, were Boston's only roster casualties entering the 2024-25 campaign — meaning the Celtics kept a sky-high 98.1% of their title-winning postseason playing time.
Barring any surprising moves in the next two months, the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder has maintained 99.2% of its 2025 playoff minutes on the roster. Dillon Jones, now a Washington Wizard, played 32 low-leverage minutes across the Thunder's 23 playoff games.
Just 14 of 74 defending NBA champions have reached 99.0% playoff continuity, and nine championship teams have edged Oklahoma City's percentage. The 2014-15 San Antonio Spurs, 1991-92 Chicago Bulls, 1986-87 Celtics, 1981-82 Celtics and 1973-74 New York Knicks retained every player who checked in during their championship postseasons, though only those Bulls managed to repeat.
As constructed currently, the Thunder is the fifth most similar reigning champion since the NBA instituted a salary cap in the 1984 offseason. The 2007-08 Spurs, which lost Beno Udrih to the Sacramento Kings, joined three 100% teams above Oklahoma City in the last four decades.
Six 21st-century defending champions have kept below 80% of their title-winning playoff minutes: The 2021-22 Milwaukee Bucks (78.2%), the 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers (76.2%), the 2020-21 Lakers (71.2%), the 2019-20 Toronto Raptors (70.0%), the 2003-04 Spurs (67.3%) and the 2011-12 Dallas Mavericks (64.9%).
The 1998-99 Bulls kept a shocking 28,8% of their postseason playing time, remaining the only reigning champion below 60% continuity. Chicago lost Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Luc Longley, Steve Kerr, Scott Burrell and Jud Buechler after its 1998 title — the sixth in eight seasons.
Oklahoma City's Salary Planning
The Thunder has not preserved the vast majority of its championship roster by accident. It is just over $1 million below the luxury tax, taking advantage of numerous rookie contracts and players performing above their value. Oklahoma City has stayed under the luxury tax threshold since the 2018-19 season — its final run with All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George.
Big man Isaiah Hartenstein joined the Thunder on a three-year, $87 million deal containing a team option last summer. It was the largest free agent signing by total money in franchise history, a somewhat surprising development following a 57-win season. Most title contenders simply do not hold that much cap space.
Prioritizing the Big Three
Oklahoma City's three young pillars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren signed long-term extensions earlier this offseason, which will likely hamper continuity down the road.
However, multiple past championship teams won titles with upturned rosters but the same key players years apart. The 1959 and 1965 Celtics each rostered Bill Russell, Sam Jones, Tom Heinsohn and K.C. Jones. The 1981 and 1986 Celtics each rostered Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish. The 1991 and 1998 Bulls each rostered Jordan and Pippen. The 2015 and 2022 Golden State Warriors each rostered Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
Make no mistake: The Thunder remains in an extremely enviable position.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.