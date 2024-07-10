OKC Thunder Prove to be Contenders With High Rank in Updated NBA Power Rankings
The Oklahoma City Thunder took a leap this offseason. In the past few seasons, they've climbed the ranks in the league, going from a Play-In team to the top seed in the Western Conference this past season.
On top of posting a 57-win season and sweeping their first-round series, they added Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso -- two of the best role players in the NBA. Both players fit tremendously within the Thunder's roster.
With the Summer League underway and player movement dying down, we're approaching the dog days of the offseason. With that, NBA Power Rankings will begin being released ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season. CBS Sports' Brad Botkin released his updated power rankings, slotting Oklahoma City as the No. 2 team in the entire NBA.
"OKC addressed its one weakness (rebounding) by signing Isaiah Hartenstein and added to its already lethal stable of perimeter defenders by trading for Alex Caruso. This looks like the best team in the Western Conference," Botkin wrote.
Last season, the Thunder finished with the second-best record in the NBA, following just the Boston Celtics. They still trail the reigning champions as the No. 2 team in the league.
The Minnesota Timberwolves ranked No. 4 in the league with the New York Knicks coming in at No. 3, meaning the Timberwolves are the second-ranked Western Conference team.
Evidently, the Thunder improved upon a 57-win team. Josh Giddey was a case of addition by subtraction -- the pairing simply didn't work out and the 6-foot-9 guard with All-Star potential will be better off with the Chicago Bulls.
A No. 2 league ranking means the Thunder will likely be projected to find their way to the NBA Finals, and their moves made will help them find playoff success as they project to be perennial contenders with a long championship window.
READ MORE: Three Takeaways from the OKC Thunder's Second Salt Lake City Summer League Contest
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.