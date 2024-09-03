OKC Thunder Ranks High on NBA Continuity Rankings
Oklahoma City has built a special roster ever since the team hit the reset button after the season in the bubble. From the moment the Thunder opted to rebuild, the trades, roster signings, and longterm pieces were well thought out and calculated.
The team’s internal development and draft hits have been a huge part of the team’s success. Oklahoma City earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and won 57 games without much outside help. After trading for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and signing Lu Dort as an undrafted free agent, management has continued to stack pieces. Hitting on Jalen Williams in the late lottery at No. 12 and selecting a blue chip prospect like Chet Holmgren at No. 2 played a big part in helping the Thunder accelerate the rebuild.
Of course, the Thunder made two big moves this offseason by trading for Alex Caruso and signing Isaiah Hartenstein. The outside duo should help Oklahoma City in a big way and already boosted their title odds. Other than that, though, OKC hasn’t relied on outside additions.
One of the biggest reasons for the team’s success has been continuity throughout the roster. Letting the team grow together, even through the learning seasons, has been incredibly rewarding for the Thunder.
ESPN recently published a story ranking all 30 NBA teams in terms of roster continuity. It’s no surprise that Oklahoma City ranks near the top of the list. The team ranked fourth in the NBA in terms of total continuity.
“Returning to the theme of rising young and talented teams, we have the Thunder (mean age 24.5), one of the great breakout stories of last season,” Neil Paine wrote. “While they came up short in the second round of the playoffs, Oklahoma City earned the top seed in the West behind the MVP-caliber improvement of 25-year-old Gilgeous-Alexander, in addition to an ensemble cast of contributors such as Williams and Holmgren.
“Almost all of that core will be back, as nine of the top 10 Thunder players by WAR in 2023-24 return. The only exception is Giddey, who was dealt to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso (a better player by WAR last year, 5.8 to 3.8) in June.”
The only player from the Thunder’s expected core that’s no longer around is Josh Giddey, and that was a change that was necessary after last season. Oklahoma City built the entire roster through the draft and the trade market at the beginning of the team’s rebuild and is now beginning to reap the rewards.
As Oklahoma City continues to rise, continuity will be a big part of its success story. With continuity comes chemistry, and that has been very obvious across this Thunder roster.
