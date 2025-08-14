OKC Thunder Ready for the Spotlight Next Season
The NBA’s schedule is set to release on Thursday afternoon, and the Oklahoma City Thunder are ready for whatever comes with it.
Next season will be different than any other year in Thunder history. For the first time, the Thunder will enter the season as the target, not just a target.
All throughout the Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook era, and even last season in their 68-win campaign, the Thunder have often been one of the teams that must be knocked off for other squads to reach their goals. Until 2025, the rest of the league had always emerged successful in those attempts.
However, with the Thunder winning an NBA title, that has all changed. The Thunder have gone from a fun team with a young energy to a serious contender ready to dominate this era of the league.
While that means the other 29 teams will be giving the Thunder their best shot every night, it also means that Oklahoma City will be in the spotlight like never before. Set to tip off the season against the Houston Rockets on ring night, all eyes will be on the Thunder from the second the season begins.
Already slated to play on Christmas Day, MLK Day and securing a nationally televised Finals rematch on opening week, the Thunder will be on everyone’s TV all year. Although the schedule hasn’t dropped yet, it’s safe to assume that the Thunder’s inclusion on the league’s premier days won’t be their only big spotlight.
Throughout the season, the league will be doing its best to ensure its new partners have plenty of great games to broadcast. As fans have recently yearned for defensive intensity and fundamental basketball, the Thunder should be able to give those fans exactly what they want.
Of course, the Thunder are also now the defending champions, which will naturally lead to the team being hated. As with any other team in sports, winning brings attention, both good and bad.
Considering this Thunder team has already overcome criticism and powered through all of the doubts about their youth or style of play, this group is ready for anything that gets thrown its way. Although any young team will naturally have issues blocking out all of the noise, the Thunder have already proven they can simply play their game without worrying about the rest of the world.
From head coach Mark Daigneault all the way down the roster, Oklahoma City has never backed down, and being the NBA’s top dog is simply the Thunder’s newest challenge.