Thunder Regulars Shine, Bench Can't Fend Off Rockets
Frustrating and flustering are ways the Oklahoma City Thunder's fantastic defensive will be described all season long. On Wednesday, in their team's second preseason game, the Thunder showed they are as good as advertised.
In the team's first look at the Thunder with most of thier pieces - with just Kenrich Williams, Jaylin Williams and Nikola Topic sitting on the sidelines due to injuries - all reservations should have been taken away from Oklahoma City.
Last year's 57 win club which was top five in offense and defense, clearly got better. In what might've been a preview of the team's starting five the Thunder sprinted out to a 12-2 run over the Rockets prompting a Houston timeout.
deflections, steals and blocks bogged down Houston's offense to start this game and gave a glimpse at what fans can expect heading into the 2024-25 campaign with championship aspirations laid at the Thunder's feet.
Rising Star Chet Holmgren aggressively got to the rim in the opening frame heading to the free throw line for eight free throw attempts in as many minutes. Jalen Williams lived up to the challenge placed on him during training camp and let the three's fly turning in a 2-for-4 effort from distance in just the first quarter.
The Thunder's ability to switch everything defensively made life tough on the Rockets offense and the whiplash Mark Daigneault can give opposing teams switching up the lineup to include double bigs for the first time was a welcomed sight.
At halftime the Thunder controlled a 60-47 lead and were firing on all cylinders. Holmgren and Williams tossed in 10 and 15 points respectiely, tying the latter with Gilgeous-Alexander for the game-high to that point.
A 20-8 run by OKC capped off the second quarter which saw Daigneault throw a perfect game blending lineups together and weaving players in and out to keep the Rockets guessing. The Thunder controlled the glass 23-21, forcing 13 turnovers and swatting five shots.
Oklahoma City came out of the locker room with a whole new look, after playing their regulars the entire first half, after intermission it was Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, Dillon Jones and Ousmane Dieng as the first five on the floor.
The Houston Rockets narrowed the gap as they kept their regular rotation pieces in for the second half, getting within one at the end of the third frame.
The Thunder called on their youngsters to close out this game as Ousmaen Dieng was the only player with more than two years of experience to step on the floor in the final frame, Adam Flagler the only one not a rookie.
Oklahoma City continued to battle Houston throughout the final 12 minutes in a back and forth affair. It was Dieng and the rookies who impressed late for Oklahoma City. Timely buckets from Jones and Ajay Mitchell proved to be the difference in this contest.
Though, the young group could not get enough stops to fend off the Rockets in regulation. Oklahoma City would be without Jones for the additional period as the rookie fouled out on the final possession.
In overtime, the Thunder did not have enough offense to overcome the Rockets bench surge, falling 122-113 to drop to 1-1 in the preseason.
Oklahoma City will be back in action on Thursday, in Tulsa, Oklahoma to take on the New Zealand Breakers.
