OKC Thunder Remain Unbeaten in Vegas, Crush Orlando Magic
The Oklahoma City Thunder remained unbeaten in the 2K26 Las Vegas Summer League circuit putting themselves in great position to compete for the Summer League title just three weeks after hoisting the Larry O'Brein Trophy.
Oklahoma City got a big boost to its roster today as Branden Carlson returned to the hardwood following an ankle sprain earlier this summer.
Carlson provided production for OKC and opened up the floor for rookie guard Nikola Topic. The seven-footer finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and four triples made on six atempts. He was the play finisher OKC needed to allow Topic to feel comfortable leading an offense.
The rookie guard dished out six dimes, hauled in five rebounds, swiped a pair of steals and posted eight points in 30 minutes of action. He found Carlson for a alley oop finish out of the pick-and-roll while tossing him the rock out of the pick-and-pop for open triples.
Second year guard Ajay Mitchell continued his dominant run in Summer League, turning in a game-high 27 points on 13 shot attempts, handing out four assists, chasing down seven boards and nabbing a pair of steals in 28 minutes with a a team-high 18 plus/minus.
It was a second quarter onslaught that allowed Oklahoma City to gain distance from Orlando before pouring it on in the third frame to put this contest out of reach en route to a 92-75 win.
Malevy Leons came in off the pine to notch double-figures going for 10 points but winning the hustle plays to keep the Magic at bay with high-level defense featuring a steal, a block and five rebounds to tag along with two assists and a 2-for-4 night from beyond the arc.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are back in action on Wednesday, July 16 against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:30 PM CT on NBATV.