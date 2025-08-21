OKC Thunder Reveal 2025-26 City Edition Uniforms
The Oklahoma City Thunder made it official on Thursday that this season's City Edition uniform would be part of the NBA's re-mix throwback theme. They are tapping back in to their past Teal Native and Indigenous cultures heritage uniforms with a new twist but the same messsage.
The Oklahoma City Thunder being part of the NBA's re-mix, throwback style, uniforms is a bit surreal. OKC has only been in town since 2008 and this is the first true throwback uniform they could display. Though, they are back by popular demand.
From Thunder PR: "Today, the Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled its 2025-26 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform, a tribute to the Native and Indigenous cultures that shape Oklahoma’s identity and community spirit. The team will debut the uniform and an alternate, similarly designed City Edition court at Paycom Center during its annual Native American Heritage Night game Wednesday, Nov. 19 against the Sacramento Kings."
The Thunder break down the details of the uniforms
"Fans may recognize elements of the new uniform, which draws inspiration from the Thunder’s 2018-19 City Edition design. This season’s version deepens the connection to Oklahoma’s rich Native heritage, weaving together historical influences with modern-day pride—reflecting Oklahoma City as a city that’s on the move, united by culture, and energized by the growing legacy of Thunder Basketball. At the center of the jersey, interlocking geometric shapes form “OKC,” symbolizing unity and strength. Inspired by the Oklahoma River that binds the north and south sides of our city, the jersey also features water-like teeth uniting the jersey’s duotone halves. On the waistband is a pattern of expanding squares representing growing communities, inspired by ceremonial regalia. Hidden in the right side-leg of the shorts is a turtle emblem, representing endurance and unity, featuring a circular shell with lines echoing community connection and the medicine wheel. The turtle’s squares and arrows point toward OKC, reflecting the four sacred directions, Sunset-toned sashes wrap the shoulder and shorts leg, honoring tribal resilience and shared identity. The 11 geometric stars on the sides of the jersey and shorts carry forward stories passed through generations.: Thunder PR explained.
When Will the OKC Thunder Wear These Uniforms?
- Dec. 5 vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Jan. 23 vs. Indiana Pacers
- Feb. 20 vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Feb. 27 vs. Denver Nuggets
- March 27 vs. Chicago Bulls
Each Friday home game beginning on Dec. 5 the Oklahoma City Thunder will wear these city edition threads as well as the City Edition court featured below.
These uniforms and special edition court have already drawn rave reviews from the Oklahoma City Thunder faithful. For good reason, these leap to the top of the list of the Thunder's past uniforms only rivaled by the original version of these threads.