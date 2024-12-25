OKC Thunder Rookie Debuts on NBA Rookie Ladder Leaderboard
The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Ajay Mitchell with the No. 38 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The UC Santa Barbara product has made an instant impact on a Thunder team that is 23-5 after a 57 win season a year ago. His ability to crack the rotation since opening night has been nothing short of impressive with such a crowded roster.
Mitchell has logged action in all 28 games for the OKC Thunder to the tune of 15.6 minutes per game en route to 5.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 stocks per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor, 44 percent from beyon the arc and 81 percent at the charity stripe.
On Monday against the Washington Wizards, the rookie had his best game of his young career. Mitchell posted his first career double-double with a career-high 16 points and 12 rebounds to go along with two assists, a steal and a block.
"He's been really good all year. He's been very reliable. He's been a staple of the rotation for a reason," Daigneault said following the Thunder's 123-105 win over the Wizards.
On Tuesday, the NBA put out its weekly Rookie Ladder where Mitchell saw his name appear for the first time.
San Antonio Spurs first-year guard Stephon Castle checked in at the no. 1 spot, while Mitchell rose to no. 9 after previously not being ranked.
"Good news: Overachiever contributing to winning. Bad news: He already has played more than half (28) of the 50 games allowed for guys on two-way contracts," NBA dot com scribe Steve Aschburner said of Mitchell.
That is not exactly bad news, but sure, something had to go there. Oklahoma City, of course, plans to convert the rookie to a standard NBA pact from his current two-way status. Though, there is little reason to do so until the NBA Trade Deadline, to maintain OKC's flexibility. As of now, the easy answer is to waive big man Branden Carlson - who has only played in garbage minutes of five games - to make way for Mitchell.
The Thunder rookie is placed ahead of Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter and just being Magic freshman Tristan da Silva.
