Thunder Rookie Voted one of the 2024 NBA Draft's 'Biggest Steals'
Though the Thunder's highest-drafted rookie remains injured for the unforseeable future, Serbian guard Nikola Topic was tied at the top for the draft's "biggest steal", according to the 2024-2025 NBA General Manager Survey.
The reasoning for his placement there might be because of his injury. Before he suffered his partial ACL tear late in the summer, Topic was widely regarded as a potential top-five pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Nothing changed in his play between the time of his injury and the draft, meaning the injury was the biggest reason for the slide. That also means OKC got the talent of a potential top-five pick in the draft a the No. 12 pick.
Alongside Topic on the list tied for first was Washington Wizards guard Carlton Carrington, Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter, Indiana Pacers guard Johnny Furphy, Lakers guard Dalton Knecht and Timberwolves forward Terrence Shannon Jr. Topic was the highest selected player among those tied for first on the survey. Below him on the list was Bulls forward Matas Buzelis and Trailblazers center Donovan Clingan.
For Mega MIS last year in Serbia, Topic averaged 18.4 points per game, 7.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds. His playmaking skills were shown off last season at the point guard spot with a career-high in assists by a large margin. Topic should play a similar role with the Thunder, as a 6-foot-6 playmaking guard.
The timetable for Topic's injury remains unknown. The partial-tear in his left ACL was a reaggrivation of a previous injury, which he did just days after being cleared to play from his prior injury. He sat out four months before playing again, only to re-tear his knee shortly after.
When Topic is back and available to play, he will have second-year guard Cason Wallace to compete with for the backup point guard spot. Topic brings a more valuable playmaking skillset, as well as the true intelligence of a point guard. Wallace's defensive prowess and offensive consistentcy is a skill Topic needs to improve in, which creates a balance between the two guards.
Topic is likely to follow a similar path to third-year center Chet Holmgren, missing his actual rookie year due to injury. The Thunder have legitimate depth at the point guard spot for right now, so OKC can take some time to rehab Topic properly.
OKC's other first round rookie, forward Dillon Jones, made his NBA debut against the San Antonio Spurs in game one of the preseason. He finished with 17 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Second round rookie Ajay Mitchell led the Thunder in scoring, posting 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting.
