OKC Thunder Rookies See NBA 2K25 Ratings Revealed
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to be one of the best teams in the NBA - with Vegas odds pegging the Thunder as the favorites to win the Western Conference and only trailing behind the reigning NBA Champions in Boston.
This should translate over to the league's video game - NBA 2K25 - despite the early ratings leaking out including snubs of Lu Dort for his defensive prowess. As the game is inching closer to its Sept. 6 release date, the company is trickling out more and more info.
Their latest bit of news is the reveal of the rookie ratings for the entire 2024 NBA Draft class. This includes the Oklahoma City Thunder's three-player rookie class of No. 12 pick Nikola Topic, No. 26 pick Dillon Jones and No. 36 pick Ajay Mitchell.
The NBA 2K25 crew has rated Topic the highest among the Thunder class and tied for the highest rating among all rookies with a 72 overall mark. While 2K will update these ratings throughout the year, Oklahoma City will not see Topic's rating fluctuate as he is sidelined for the entire 2024-25 campaign with an ACL injury.
Jones checks in with a 69 overall rating and Mitchell joins him at 68 overall, nearly unplayable marks in the video game and the lowest mark among the class. Though, they should creep up as the season goes along.
