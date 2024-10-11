OKC Thunder’s Dillon Jones Showcasing Positional Versatility
Over the last few seasons, Oklahoma City has had a knack for late draft steals. Aaron Wiggins, Jaylin Williams, and Lu Dort — although undrafted — have all been Thunder success stories. While Dillon Jones doesn’t necessarily fall directly into that category due to his late first round status, he’s looking like the next underrated prospect that could contribute to the Thunder’s success.
Jones was a shining star during Oklahoma City’s summer league action and has continued to impress during preseason and training camp. He has talked about his ability to fit into any lineup and any role, and that has been on display early.
“I would say my passing ability,” Jones said when talking about some of his best qualities. “I think I have the ability to make plays and not only just running plays, but the singles and doubles and just move the ball. I think that's a real strength of mine.
“I will say definitely my rebounding. I will say from playing with everyone and being here in September, I think that's something that I have seen translate so far and I'll just continue to do that. I will say those two things specifically. Everything else will just come.”
On Thursday night, everything Jones described was on display. He played every position on the court, showcasing his versatility, but was listed as the team’s power forward. He stuffed the stat sheet, racking up 23 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks. In typical Thunder fashion, he was ultra efficient, shooting 8-of-13 from the floor and 2-of-3 from long range.
In Oklahoma City’s first preseason game, it was more of the same. He added 17 points, five rebounds and three assists on 8-of-11 shooting.
Jones might not have a specific position, but his best ability is the way he can fill in for any position group. If the injuries pile up this year, Jones can excel in any situation. He can handle the ball and rebound better than most undersized forwards. Now, he just has to wait for his chance.
“You kind of just bond with your teammates, do what's asked of you,” Jones said about his first-year outlook. “As a rookie, just try to be there where you can, just fill in the gaps where you need to be, and obviously being on a good team, my teammates are going to make my job completely way easier. I'm excited for it.”
