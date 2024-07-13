OKC Thunder's Friendly Draw in 2024 NBA Cup Group Stage Not Short on Drama
On Friday, the NBA announced their groups for the 2024 NBA Cup, a new name on the same In Season Tournament that NBA fans enjoyed last season. The Thunder could not escape their group stage a year ago, but after the league announced the 2024 slate, it seems likely Oklahoma City will be playing in the Vegas stint of the in-season tournament playoffs.
This year, the Thunder's Group B draw is not considered the group of death out West - Good Luck, Group C! - but it has no shortage of storylines and drama.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the best up-and-coming teams in the NBA, with the second best title odds in the association despite their inexperience. Any time they face off with perhaps the best player to ever touch a basketball it will be a massive contest.
Traveling to L.A. in the NBA Cup will be a star-studded affair but it will also serve as one of the Thunder's biggest tests for their new-look squad. A year ago, despite hitting the 57-win mark, Oklahoma City struggled to match up with the Lakers size and length.
Now, bolstering a roster of Alex Caruso to both space the floor offensively and scale-up defensively and Isaiah Hartenstein to sure-up the Thunder's front court depth the matchup should look different.
Phoenix Suns
While the Suns have not exactly made any major moves to change their lucky from last year's postseason flame out, they still have a Devin Booker-Bradley Beal-Kevin Durant trio that is a force to be wrecking with when fully healthy. In a one-off game in the regular season they surely can light it up, and the Paycom Center is sure to be rocking as Durant once again balls in Bricktown.
Utah Jazz
Sure, the Utah Jazz are not a threat in the tough West, but as of this moment they have not gotten worse enough to fully bottom out for Cooper Flagg - especially in November - the ability to watch Cody Williams and Jalen Williams face off in what is almost assured to be their first brotherly clash will be a fun time for an otherwise boring tilt that the Thunder should handle with ease.
San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs have made savvy pick ups supplementing their young core with veterans like Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes. The Bricktown faithful need no explanation for what Paul can do for a young core, but ultimately it seems unlikely the Victor Wembanyama-led Spurs will be ready to make a postseason push despite their improvement.
Though, in a season that looks bleak in terms of win-total, the Thunder-Spurs affair is one that will be circled in San Antonio and the arena will be packed to the gills. It is one of the toughest environments the Thunder will face in the 82-game marathon as the Silver and Black are poised to treat this as their Game 7.
Oklahoma City should win this contest with ease but it is clear the league still wants to make this a big ticket rivalry for the future.
