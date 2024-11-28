OKC Thunder’s Jalen Williams’ Recent Stretch is Historic
Since Chet Holmgren went down with a hip injury, Jalen Williams has stepped up to the plate for the Thunder. He has looked like every bit of an All-Star over the last few weeks, and frankly, over the course of the entire season. Williams has taken the leap and has been able to fit right into the role of the Thunder’s second star.
It feels like with each passing game, Williams gets a little bit better. Over the last two outings, he has a total of 58 points on 21-of-35 shooting. He’s been scoring at an impressive — and even historic — rate over the last four games especially. His offensive output called for an NBA history tweet regarding the rare air he has joined.
With his 28-point performance in Sacramento, Williams now joins a short list of 11 other players in NBA history to record 25+ points on 50%+ shooting and 5+ assists in four straight games at age 23 or younger.
Williams’ four-game stretch is a testament to the player he’s turning into. With Oklahoma City, he has improved every season and has now turned into the perfect second option in this Thunder offense. It’s clear he put a lot of emphasis on catching and shooting this offseason, as his 3-point volume has increased significantly. He’s always looking for something to add to his game and ways to improve.
This season, Williams is averaging 22.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists on 52.3% from the floor and 39.3% from 3-point range. He has a real shot at making his first All-Star appearance and solid odds at the NBA’s Most Improved award, too. He’s been having a career-year, and this four-game stretch is an early season highlight.
