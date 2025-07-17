OKC Thunder’s Rookie Big Man Has Three Solid, Unique Mentors to Learn From
As the common saying goes, the rich gets richer. And that’s exactly what happened with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2025 NBA Draft. The reigning NBA champions added an elite, bruising center to an already loaded front court. The move presumably will help the Thunder when tough contract decisions must be made, and minutes open up at the center spot. For now, though, it’s all about development and learning for the young Thomas Sorber.
Four years ago, Oklahoma City’s front court was unrecognizable from what it has turned into now. First came Jaylin Williams, who has already played a multitude of roles during his young career and has carved out a great spot for him on this Thunder team. Next came Chet Holmgren, who had to sit out his entire rookie season but has since turned into a rising star. And lastly, of course, was Isaiah Hartenstein, who put a ribbon on the Thunder’s rotation and pushed the team over the top.
A team that was absolutely desperate for a big man just a few years ago now has one of the most dominant groups in the league. And with Sorber added into the fold, the depth is only growing. The cool thing with the Sorber pick, is that he gets to learn from and be mentored by three battle-tested centers that are all completely different players. Each center on the roster can teach Sorber something different.
From Holmgren, Sorber has already mentioned his shot blocking and ball tracking. Holmgren times his defensive possessions perfectly and is one of the most effective shot blockers in the NBA. Obviously, Sorber is bigger than Holmgren, but his calling card has been rock solid defense and a creative offensive game.
Sorber has plenty of potential offensively, Hartenstein can help him tap into that side of his game. The big man is widely known as one of the best screen setters in the league and has been a terrific play finisher in the pick-and-roll, too. His push shot has always been his signature shot, and Sorber can certainly take a few notes there as well.
As far as J-Will goes, he’s a coaches dream. His attention to detail and hustle is the same skill that could get Sorber on the court early if he can buy in. Williams will teach him the ins and outs of being a good teammate and making the most of your opportunity.
There's lessons to be learned from every player ahead of Sorber on the roster no matter what type of player he turns into. He's in the perfect spot to learn and develop before diving into a huge role on the horizon.