OKC Thunder’s Success Reflected in Low Turnover Percentage
Oklahoma City has had sustainable success all season long, building off of last season’s rise to the top. Currently, the Thunder has the best record in the NBA, tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers at 56-12. Cleveland’s two consecutive losses have opened up a spot at the top, and Oklahoma City is 9-1 in its last 10 games.
This Thunder team has learned to win in many different ways. They are praised for their defense, and Mark Daigneault’s operation can certainly be attributed to wins, but the offense has caught fire recently, too. Oklahoma City has shown the ability to roll out a tall, double-big lineup — but they have also dominated by small ball, too. With all the injuries throughout the roster from top to bottom, OKC has been able to give so many guys experience, too.
One constant that has remained no matter what lineup is on the floor is Oklahoma City’s ability to take care of the ball. Fully healthy or injured, big or small, hot or cold offensively, the Thunder has been ultra committed to taking care of the ball at a high level.
Currently, Oklahoma City averages the least turnovers per game across the entire NBA at just 11.8 per night. Coincidentally, the top three of least turnovers committed is rounded out by Boston and Cleveland — the NBA’s second and third best teams in no specific order. The top three teams in the league are the teams that are committing the fewest turnovers.
Part of the reason Oklahoma City ranks high on this list is the decision making of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Most high-volume superstars that are near the top of the league in drives to the basket have high turnover percentages, but not SGA. The Thunder’s MVP candidate is averaging just 2.5 turnovers compared to 6.2 assists and the ball is in his hands all night every night.
There is not a single player in Oklahoma City’s active rotation averaging more turnovers than assists. The Thunder have built its roster full of high IQ, winning basketball players that know how to take care of the ball at a premium.
The Thunder’s spot at the top is a testament to the team’s buy-in and doing all of the little things right. If Oklahoma City continues to take care of the rock and limit turnovers, the sky is the limit in the postseason.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.