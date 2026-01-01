Oklahoma City Looks to Close Out Season Series With Win Over Portland Trail Blazers

The Oklahoma City Thunder has been able to manufacture some momentum after a demoralizing loss to San Antonio at home back on Christmas Day.

A win over the Philadelphia 76ers just a few days after followed by a win over the Atlanta Hawks saw Oklahoma City with a plus-36 point differential over those two games, sparking new life into the Western Conference-leading team as we head into the new year.

At 28-5, the Thunder is still leading the league in highly integral and prominent statistics such as defensive rating and point differential, as well as the best record in the league, highlighting the team's resolve and ability to grind out wins as well as create large victories.

The Thunder will get another chance to do that on New Years Eve as the team continues its tradition of playing on the holiday—this time against the Portland Trail Blazers, who gave Oklahoma City its first loss on the season.

"It's been a great atmosphere every time," OKC Thunder forward Chet Holmgren said of tonight's game. "I heard every team gets to pick one game to schedule each year. We picked to play at home on New Year's every year.

"A little known tradition I guess."

It's evolved into that. And for Oklahoma City, it'll look to close out a four-game series against the Trail Blazers coming into this game on a two-game win streak against them—since that first loss, the Thunder has expectedly had their number now with better health.

As Holmgren mentioned, this one will also be in Paycom Center in front of its home crowd of course, allowing Oklahoma City fans to bring in the new year with its hometown team looking to claim its 29th win on the year in 34 games.

And with a dinged up Trail Blazers team missing Jerami Grant, Scoot Henderson, Jrue Holiday and more, this'll be a game that the Thunder looks to get out in front of fast and early on its home floor.