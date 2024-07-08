OKC Thunder: Salt Lake City Summer League Primer
The Oklahoma City Thunder will begin their NBA Summer League circuit on Monday in Salt Lake City. Playing in the Salt Lake City Classic where they are joined by the Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers and the host-team Utah Jazz.
This Summer League allows for teams to get more games in than usual serving as a key point in offseason development for young players.
Format:
- Three Days (July 8-10)
- Three Games
- Round Robin
- Delta Center
Schedule
- July 8: vs 76ers (6:00 PM CT)
- July 9: vs Jazz (8:00 PM CT)
- July 10: vs Grizzlies (6:00 CT)
Salt Lake City Summer League Roster
- Adam Flagler
- Ajay Mitchell
- Dillon Jones
- Tre Mitchell
- Jack Gohlke
- Alex Ducas
- Buddy Boeheim
- Malvey Leons
- Clarence Daniels
- Cormac Ryan
- Ousmane Dieng
- Keyontae Johnson
- Kylor Kelly
- Miller Kopp
- Hunter Maldonado
- Jaden Shackelford
- Jaykwon Walton
- KJ Williams
Notable Players
- Ousmane Dieng, 2022 NBA Draft Lottery Pick, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Dillon Jones, First Round Pick in 2024, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Ajay Mitchell, Second Round Pick in 2024, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Adam Flagler, NBA Experience, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Buddy Boeheim, NBA Experience, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Keyontae Johnson, NBA Experience, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jack Gohlke, March Madness Legend, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Darius Bazley, Former First Round Pick (2019), Utah Jazz
- Isaiah Collier, First Round Pick (2024), Utah Jazz
- Cody Williams, First Round Pick (2024), Utah Jazz
- Kyle Filipowski, Second Round Pick (2024), Utah Jazz
- Keyonte Geroge, First Round Pick (2023), Utah Jazz
- Taylor Hendricks, First Round Pick (2023), Utah Jazz
- Brice Sensabaugh, 2023 NBA Draft Pick, Utah Jazz
- Walker Kessler, First Round Pick (2022), Utah Jazz
- Kenny Lofton Jr, NBA experience, Utah Jazz
- Jason Preston, NBA Experience, Utah Jazz
- Ricky Council IV, NBA Experience, Philadelphia 76ers
- Jeff Dowtin, NBA Experience, Philadelphia 76ers
- RJ Hampton, NBA Experience, Philadelphia 76ers
- Jared McCain, First Round Pick 2024, Philadelphia 76ers
- Darius Days, NBA Experience, Philadelphia 76ers
- Adem Bona, 2024 NBA Draft Pick, Philadelphia 76ers
- Tony Bradley, NBA Experience, Philadelphia 76ers
- Romeo Langford, NBA Experience, Philadelphia 76ers
- Zach Edey, 2024 First Round Pick, Memphis Grizzlies
- GG Jackson II, NBA Experience, Memphis Grizzlies
- Freddie Gillespie, NBA Experience, Memphis Grizzlies
- Timmy Allen, NBA Experience, Memphis Grizzlies
- Kevon Harris, NBA Experience, Memphis Grizzlies
- DeJon Jarreau, NBA Experience, Memphis Grizzlies
- Trey Jamison, NBA Experience, Memphis Grizzlies
- Jake LaRavia, NBA Experience, Memphis Grizzlies
- Scotty Pippen Jr., NBA Experience, Memphis Grizzlies
- Cam Spencer, 2024 NBA Draft Class, Memphis Grizzlies
- Jaylen Wells, 2024 NBA Draft Class, Memphis Grizzlies
Storylines to Follow
Can Ousmane Dieng Graduate Summer League?
In this third year at NBA Summer League, Dieng is still the youngest player on the OKC Thunder roster - fresh off a season where he was parked with the OKC Blue to develop, ending the year as the G League Finals MVP - Dieng is looking to pop at Summer League and put everything together developmentally.
Typically viewed as a bad sign, this third trip to Summer League for Dieng is not out of the ordinary for the 21-year-old wing who the organization has viewed as a project since draft night. After making strides in the G League a season ago, this is a chance to pop with more eyeballs on him.
How will OKC use Dillon Jones?
The Thunder's lone first-round pick participating in Summer League - or at all on the court this season - also has the most unorthodox game. With Oklahoma City listing him as a forward, how he functions on the court will be worth following to get a clearer picture of how the OKC Thunder will attempt to use him.
What does Darius Bazley look like?
Old habits are hard to quit, watching Bazley dominate and spin his way through the lane in Summer League could be a fun way to waste a July day.
