OKC Thunder See Five Ranked in Top 100 Players List For NBA 2K25
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been projected by nearly every pundit and Vegas to enjoy another step forward this season. While it will be hard to produce a win total uptick from their 57 win mark a year ago, this Thunder squad seems poised to be true contenders during the 2024-25 season and has immediately earned the respect as such entering the year.
After boasting a top five offense and defense a year ago, the Thunder still dramatically improved their roster this summer. Inking New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein to a three year mega contact and swapping out the ill fitting Josh Giddey for defensive ace and 40 percent three point shooter Alex Caruso. This move makes the Thunder a more complete roster able to adapt to any play style and the deepest top to bottom team out West only lagging behind the reigning champion Celtics.
These moves add to the Thunder’s young core of MVP runner up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, rising stars Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren along with a plethora of top rotation options.
As the NBA 2K25 video game is set to release in a weeks time, the Thunder got the stamp of approval from yet another outlet. Oklahoma City has seen five players place in the top 100 players list for the video game.
Hartenstein and Caruso own an 81 and 82 overall respectively. Williams and Holmgren earned 86 and 87 overalls while Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the top players in the game checking in at a 96 overall.
