OKC Thunder Sees Ajay Mitchell Tabbed to All-Summer League Squad
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen second year guard Ajay Mitchell crack the NBA All-Summer League Team landing second team honors alongside Detroit Pistons guard Ron Holland II, Sacramento Kings swingman Isaac Jones, Charlotte Hornets combo guard Kon Knueppel and Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson.
It was Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski who brought home NBA Summer League MVP honors and led the way for the first time honors flanked by Sacramento Kings swingman Nique Clifford, LA Clippers forward Jordan Miller, Minnesota Timberwolves Guard Terrance Shannon Jr., and San Antonio Spurs guard David Jones-Garcia.
Mitchell produced at a high level in his Summer League action which spanned six games across the Salt Lake City Circuit and Las Vegas Summer League. The point guard averaged a team-best 19.8 points, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 47% from the floor, 40% from beyond the arc and 85% at the charity stripe.
The Thunder rising star looked like the best player on the floor each time he stepped on the hardwood.
Mitchell can be a valuable piece of Oklahoma City's rotation during the 2025-26 campaign. The Thunder can use his on-ball playmaking to ease some half-court offensive concerns with the secondary unit while plugging and playing him off the ball in any lineup due to his ability to knock down catch-and-shoot jumpers at a high clip and attack the rim off the catch.
Defensively, the UC Santa Barbara product is ready made for Oklahoma City's system. The Thunder guard is able to rotate well and switch across the board in a pinch while compete in the passing lanes to become disruptive and help OKC gut out wins.