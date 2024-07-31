OKC Thunder Selects Five-Star Guard Prospect in 2025 Way-Too-Early NBA Mock Draft
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in an elite position as they've got a championship window opening that doesn't project to close any time soon. They did so by drafting well to surround superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with the adequate talent to build a contender.
Now, with the championship window open, how can the Thunder prolong its stay as a contender? They can utilize bottom-of-the-bench roster spots to draft more high-potential young prospects to maintain a competitive team for longer.
While the Thunder have yet to play their upcoming campaign, which could prove to be very, very special, it's never a bad time to take a look at the upcoming NBA Draft class. CBS Sports' Kyle Boone released his "way-too-early" 2025 NBA Mock Draft, which saw the Thunder select Jalil Bethea with the No. 11 overall pick in the draft.
Bethea is a five-star prospect slated to play his first season of college basketball during the 2024-25 season.
"Bethea is a confident, bordering-on-cocky, shooter and scorer who has limitless range and an array of tools in his bag as an offensive weapon. The Hurricanes freshman has a ton of skill and can excel shooting stepbacks and fadeaways, but his growth in not settling and taking better shots should be key for him and his prospects this season," Boone wrote.
In this mock, the Thunder selected three times in the first round -- using picks from the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers to bring in the young guys.
With pick No. 15, the Thunder selects another five-star prospect, this time being Ian Jackson out of North Carolina. Drafting another guard, Jackson is 6-foot-5 and would suit nicely in Oklahoma City off the bench with long-term upside.
"Jackson has pirate-like energy on the court as a scorer who should be in line for a lot of work early at UNC. Room to grow in terms of his finishing and overall consistency, but he's a quick study who could be like found gold for a team if he falls this far," Boone wrote of Jackson.
Two of the three Thunder selections in the mock draft were ranked top nationally heading into their first season of college basketball. Of course, watching their games translate will be key as they've got to solidify themselves as NBA prospects, though the potential is there.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.