OKC Thunder Set to Host Fan Fest Ahead of Season Opener
The start of the 2024-25 NBA season is rapidly approaching, and the Oklahoma City Thunder is ready to bring on the festivities.
A Thunder Fan Fest will be hosted on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 4-8 p.m. at Scissortail Lower Park, offering an opportunity for Oklahoma City fans to celebrate the introduction of a new team and season.
The event will feature a wide-range of things to interact with, including food trucks, live music and three specific zones with varying activities.
The "Entertainment Zone" will allow fans to watch and meet team entertainers in action, enjoy live music throughout the night and even catch a drumline showdown between high schools.
The "Fan Zone" is where you'll find all types of creative activities to participate in, whether it be art installations, airbrush tattoos or inflatables.
Lastly, the "Fitness Zone" will provide a few different exercise opportunities throughout the day. Adults can participate in fitness classes or pickleball tournaments, while anyone can participate in 3v3 basketball tournaments. Who knows, maybe the next Thunder great will be discovered?
Perhaps the biggest part of the night is the prizes that will be given out, which include a paid-for trip for two people to watch Oklahoma City tip off its season against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 24 live. For the best chance at bringing home the grand prize, a prize pass will be available online before Oct. 6 that doubles the odds of winning prizes throughout the event.
A Thunder season hasn't had as much built-up anticipation as this one in several seasons, thanks to its previously No. 1 seeded campaign and rebuild into one of the NBA's top championship contenders. Behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams among others, it should be right back in the conversation.
"Loud City" has established itself as one of the league's most involved fanbases since Oklahoma City has been on the rise. Not too many teams say they can hop off the airplane and see a crowd of passionate fans crowd around the gates seeking a high-five through the metal bars, even after a loss.
When it revolves around the Thunder, its fans are going to show up. That shouldn't be any different on Oct. 6's fan fest.
