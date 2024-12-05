Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Converse Basketball Unveil New Logo
On Thursday, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and partner Converse Basketball officially unveiled his newest venture: a signature logo.
Per the report from Forbes’ Nick Crain, the design was crafted through Gilgeous-Alexander’s direction, infusing his own artistic vision into the entire design. The original design was hand-drawn by the Thunder superstar himself.
The signature logo is just another notch in Gilgeous-Alexander’s very fashionable belt, which features of myriad of fashion accolades and more.
The OKC star has long had a partnership with Converse basketball, but the logo aims to push that even further. The brand inked Gilgeous-Alexander to a multi-year extension recently, even going so far as to give him the title of Creative Director of Converse Basketball, as well as a signature shoe projected for next year. The new logo was another milestone for the impending shoe.
Through a handful of games this season, Gilgeous-Alexander has again cemented himself in the NBA race, scoring nearly 30 points per game on 51% shooting in leading the the OKC Thunder quickly back to the West’s No. 1 seed. Additionally, he’s added 6.5 assists, 5.5 rebounds and a now-patented 1.8 steals per game.
The Thunder take on the Toronto Raptors at 6:30 p.m. CT tonight. OKC currently holds a 16-5 record atop the West, and was one of eight teams to make the upcoming NBA Cup's knockout round.
