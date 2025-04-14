OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Levels Up Against Good Teams
The final three games of the 2024-25 regular season were inconsequential for NBA scoring champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Oklahoma City Thunder. After all, they had clinched the Western Conference's No. 1 seed with about a month to spare and the league's best overall record heading into the final week. Oklahoma City dominated the disappointing Phoenix Suns, dismal Utah Jazz and damaged New Orleans Pelicans without numerous starters — including its best player.
Gilgeous-Alexander, along with Aaron Wiggins, was also the Thunder's healthiest player this season. He missed just six games, all against teams that finished with losing records. Needless to say, the seventh-year guard did not rely on poor opponents to get his game off.
This becomes an undeniable truth when separating Oklahoma City's matchups into four groups: Teams with 50 or more wins (at least 60% winning percentage), teams between 41 and 49 wins, teams between 33 and 40 wins and teams with 32 or fewer wins (below 40% winning percentage).
While Gilgeous-Alexander racked up a career-high 54 points against the 17-win Jazz on Jan. 22 and torched the No. 15 Washington Wizards for 41 points and nine assists on Dec. 23, 2024, he broke 30 points just seven times in 15 games — which the Thunder all won — against the 32-or-fewer-win group. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged his fewest/lowest minutes (32.0), points (30.2), assists (5.9), rebounds (4.7), 3-point percentage (31.7%) and game score (25.91) against those teams.
Meanwhile, Gilgeous-Alexander raised his productivity against winning teams — boding well for the playoffs. In 24 games (Thunder: 18-6) against the eight other 50-win teams, he averaged 35.1 minutes, 33.5 points on 63.5% true shooting, 6.8 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.2 blocks and a 28.12 game score with a cumulative +167 plus-minus.
The three-time All-Star gave some of his most impressive performances against other juggernauts. Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 40 points on 17-for-26 shooting and eight assists in three quarters against the 64-win Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 16, driving downhill at will and slamming an explosive two-handed dunk in transition. Two weeks prior, he registered 33 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks against the 61-win Boston Celtics, splashing a step-back triple over Jrue Holiday and rejecting a would-be Jayson Tatum layup. Both performances helped result in double-digit Thunder wins, contributing to its league-record 54 such victories.
In 17 games (Thunder: 13-4) against teams between 41 and 49 wins, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged a staggering 34.8 minutes, 35.2 points on 62.9% true shooting, 6.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.1 blocks and a 27.98 game score with a total +204 plus-minus.
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder take on the Western Conference's No. 8 seed — to be determined in this week's Play-In Tournament — at home in Game 1 of the first round this Sunday, April 20.