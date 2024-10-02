OKC Thunder Sharpshooter Says Alex Caruso has Already Proven to be a Leader
Playing primarily on the perimeter, Oklahoma City Thunder sharpshooter Isaiah Joe has played against a number of ferocious wing defenders.
This season, however, Joe will have one of the NBA's premier defenders on his team, as OKC traded Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso over the offseason. Despite still being early in his Thunder tenure, Joe mentioned that Caruso has already developed into one of the team's veteran leaders.
"He is just going to do whatever it takes to win a basketball game," Joe said on Monday. "He plays hard, extremely hard offensively and defensively. He does all the little things. He has shown that he is somewhat of a leader. Being able to get him on our team, playing pick-up, you get to see everything that he has put into the game. It's definitely great to have him on our squad."
At 30-years-old, Caruso is the oldest player on the Thunder's roster and is the only player on the team to win a title, helping LeBron James and Anthony Davis to a championship in 2020 as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
As one of the most experienced players Oklahoma City has in its locker room, it makes sense that Caruso has taken on a leadership role for the team.
On the court, Caruso will add to what was already a stout defense that brought in the two-time All-Defense honoree and Isaiah Hartenstein over the offseason. On offense, Caruso is a much better fit for Mark Daigneault's offense than Giddey, as Caruso is more effective off-ball as a catch-and-shoot 3-point threat.
In 2023-24, the Texas A&M product shot 40.8% from beyond the arc on nearly five attempts per game. Over the course of his seven-year professional career, Caruso has knocked down 38% of his 3-point attempts.
Adding a player who is a good defender, shooter and leader to a team that won 57 games last season should be a recipe for success, and Caruso will have the chance to make a huge impact in OKC.
