Social Media Reacts to OKC Thunder Taking Commanding 3-0 Lead
The Oklahoma City Waltz into New Orleans Saturday and nabbed a commanding 3-0 lead on the Pelicans home turf.
Following a second-quarter surge from Luguentz Dort — who poured on three triples — the team never looked back, coasting to a 106-85 win.
It’s a near insurmountable lead, with no team having ever come back from down 3-0 in a series. Here was how social media reacted:
The Thunder are Pelicans again tip off in New Orleans for Game 4 8:30 p.m. on Monday, April 29. Oklahoma City will look to close out the series on the road prior to the finalization of the Clippers-Mavericks bout.
