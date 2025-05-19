OKC Thunder Star Cherishing Opportunity Against 'Second Brother' in WCF
The Oklahoma City Thunder have advanced to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2016 with a seven-game series win against the Denver Nuggets.
OKC's trip to the conference finals not only continues a historic season for Mark Daigneault's squad, it also gives the team's star a unique opportunity to play against one of his family members.
When Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who will be playing in the first conference finals of his career, takes the court against Minnesota, he will line up against his cousin, Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
"It'll be very fun," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "It's hard to even explain. If you know how close we are, he's literally like, my second brother. He's been through every stage of life with me, (from) picking up a basketball, to going to prep school, to making the NBA. Like, we've gone through every situation together. For both of us to be where we are is special. To compete against each other is even more special. But I am trying to take his head off, for sure."
Gilgeous-Alexander and Alexander-Walker have competed against one another before, and even done so in the postseason. In 2023, the Timberwolves ousted the Thunder from the NBA Play-In Tournament, with Alexander-Walker logging 18 points, six assists, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks in more than 37 minutes on the court.
Minnesota won that game, and two years later, the two teams meet again in the postseason, with even more at stake.
Alexander-Walker may not be an MVP candidate like his cousin, but the 6-foot-5 wing has been a solid role player for the Wolves this season. The sixth-year veteran averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range.
Additionally, Alexander-Walker is a decent defender, and his familiarity with Gilgeous-Alexander could make him a prime candidate to guard the likely MVP.
Gilegous-Alexander knows he'll have to bring his best against Minnesota, and his cousin, but is still looking forward to the opportunity.
"Stuff you dream about as a kid. Once we get on the court it will be war, but off the court it's always love."
