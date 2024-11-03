OKC Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Discusses 2019 Trade from LA Clippers
On Saturday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder took down the LA Clippers 105-92 to move to 6-0 on the season.
In the victory, OKC superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 25 points, nine assists, three rebounds and a block. After the win, the former Clippers guard was asked about his time in LA and the trade the brought him to Oklahoma City.
"I had a great year (in LA) when I was here," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Their front office made a trade that they thought was better for their team. So did the Thunder. And in the last five years, I've tried to focus on my development and the team's development and try to be the best basketball player that I can be for the Oklahoma City Thunder. I'd say it worked out in my favor."
After being picked 11th in the 2018 NBA Draft, Gilgeous-Alexander spent his rookie season with the Clippers, helping LA to a postseason appearance. During his lone season playing under Doc Rivers, Gilgoeus-Alexander averaged 10.8 points, 3.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game en route to All-Rookie honors.
Following the 2018-19 season, however, Gilgeous-Alexander was sent to OKC as part of the Clippers' trade for Paul George. Since arriving in Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander has earned two All-Star selections, made two All-NBA appearances, finished as the runner up for the MVP and led the Thunder to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 26.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game since being traded to OKC.
While the Clippers have been a solid team the past few seasons, Gilgeous-Alexander appears to be correct in his assessment that the trade worked out in his favor. This year, the Thunder are 6-0 and sit atop the Western Conference once again, while LA is 2-4 this season with an 0-4 record at home.
