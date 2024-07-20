OKC Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Impresses in Exhibition Win for Team Canada
Basketball never sleeps, especially this summer. As the NBA is wrapping up Summer League out in Vegas with the stars of tomorrow getting their feet wet at the professional level, the brightest stars in the sport are still dazzling on the hardwood with the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris right around the corner.
On Friday, Team Canada matched up with Team France in an exhibition tilt ahead of the Olympics where the two teams played a low-scoring contest. Team Canada got back on track with an 85-73 win over France after falling to Team USA in the Sin City back on July 10.
In this game, Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shined going for 23 points, five assists and as many rebounds in the team's win. The runner-up for the NBA MVP award had more on his plate in this game as Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray sat on the sidelines to rest during this tune-up game.
That decision opened the door for OKC Thunder defensive ace Lu Dort to slide into the starting five where he had an unproductive offensive night - not finding the bottom of the net once - though, he provided the defensive boost you would expect in this tilt which ultimately helped the Canadians come away with a victory.
This was a star-studded exhibition slate that included the Thunder's dynamic duo as well as Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert on the other side. A clash like this helps Team Canada prepare to participate in what is deemed the Group of Death in the Group stage, which begins on July 27.
