OKC Thunder Stars, Role Players Elevating on Franchise's Most Vital Stage
The Oklahoma City Thunder has been notable title contenders since the beginning of this season. While some saw and trusted the vision, others questioned and doubted due to the team's youth and "lack of experience," some would say.
Well, fast forward to the 2025 NBA Finals, and Oklahoma City has still lost just 21 games combined between the regular season and postseason. The experience factor has not been an issue, as this team has picked up invaluable experience along the way versus the likes of the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and now the Indiana Pacers.
Some would say this is a highly favorable path to this city's first-ever NBA title as the team looks down the barrel of a potential Game 6 victory to bring the Larry O'Brien back to OKC, but the Thunder have clawed its way to get here and that is not to be diminished to the slightest.
Overcoming road blocks, staying the course and trusting its head coach has aided in this outcome as it stands. But most importantly, the Thunder roster has stepped up to the plate, far down the line.
From Shai Gilgeous-Alexander down to Kenrich Williams, the Thunder can hang its hat on its depth and ability to match up against each team it has faced. And now in the Finals, its stars and role players are competing at their highest level against the toughest team in the Eastern Conference, a team who has matched up insanely well and given Oklahoma City a concerted run for its money to this point.
After a 40-point performance for Jalen Williams, his first-ever 40-point showing, in a massive Game 5 victory at home, alongside another eruption of a performance from Aaron Wiggins, the Thunder is rolling on a two-game win streak heading into Indianapolis for Game 6 on Thursday evening.
Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, Isaiah Hartenstein, Chet Holmgren, of course Shai GIlgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace and Wiggins and others have righted the ship for Oklahoma City in this series, combatting the spark plugs of T.J. McConnell and Bennedict Mathurin and stars of Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton. It's been impressive to watch, and has been a masterful series on both teams' behalf.
But as this series has the potential to go seven games, the Thunder will need its stars and role players to show up and show out to bring a Larry O'Brien back to Bricktown since the franchise made its trek here in 2008.