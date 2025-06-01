OKC Thunder Staying Present After Winning Conference Championship
Winning one playoff game requires two-way competency against a formidable opponent. Winning 12 ensures a spot on the biggest stage basketball has to offer.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are representing the Western Conference in the 2025 NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years. Oklahoma City erased a 29-point deficit in Game 3 of the first round, came back from multiple one-game deficits in the second round and bounced back from a 42-point defeat in the Western Conference Finals — representing the heart of a true contender, and potential champion.
Still, as multiple players have shared following the Thunder's 30-point series clincher against the Minnesota Timberwolves, advancing to the Finals is not the ultimate goal. In the conference championship celebration on Wednesday night, league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said he still has "a lot of growing to do." Thunder coach Mark Daigneault — draped by towels and wearing a sideways hat — called on Paycom Center fans to "be ready for Thursday."
Chet Holmgren averaged 18.0 points on 65.0% true shooting, 6.0 rebounds (1.8 offensive), 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks throughout the conference finals. He presented a similar mindset in Oklahoma City's Saturday practice media availability.
"You have to take it in and understand what you've accomplished to that point, but then the next day you have to start turning the page," Holmgren said. "Get rid of the emotions and start focusing on preparation and what you have to do to conquer the next step. That's where we're at."
The next step for Oklahoma City: Overcoming the Indiana Pacers four times within the next three weeks. No. 4 Indiana has defied expectations with an uptempo playstyle, highlighted by a five-game second-round masterclass against the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. They caught fire from downtown and beat the New York Knicks, 125-108, in Game 6 on Saturday night to rule the Eastern Conference.
The Thunder has not won a championship since relocating to Oklahoma City in 2008. The Pacers have not secured a title since joining the NBA in 1976, and are making their first Finals appearance since 2000. Either winner will be the league's seventh distinct champion in the last seven seasons.
"You want to be in the moment, be where your feet are, and when you win, that's a special thing," Holmgren said. "It's not guaranteed in this league. If everybody was guaranteed to win, it would be a participation trophy instead of a Larry O'Brien."
Game 1 between the Thunder and Pacers begins this Thursday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. CST.
