OKC Thunder Still Need to Improve in One Area After Title Run
The Oklahoma City Thunder have one of the best rosters in the NBA.
If that statement was in any doubt after the 2023-24 season, OKC proved to have one of the most talented groups in the league during its 68-win season that ended in a championship.
Even with one of the best rosters in the NBA, led by the reigning MVP, an All-NBA honoree and Chet Holmgren, who has the potential to earn All-Star and All-Defense recognition, there are still a few areas the Thunder could improve.
In the postseason, Oklahoma City shot just 33.8% from beyond the arc, a decline from the team's 37.4% mark during the regular season.
OKC was able to overcome its deficiencies in 2025, but after Denver and Houston made improvements over the summer, the Thunder may need to be more consistent from deep to make another title run.
The Rockets, who held the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference in 2025, added Kevin Durant while the Nuggets brought back Bruce Brown from the team's 2023 title run and added Cam Johnson.
Oklahoma City, on the other hand, didn't make any sweeping changes over the offseason, with the team's lone transaction outside of the draft coming in a trade that sent 2024 first round pick Dillon Jones to Washington.
In the draft, the Thunder didn't add anyone who will be a threat from beyond the arc. Even 2024 lottery pick Nikola Topic will need time to develop his from 3-point shot, if it ever comes around.
Instead, Mark Daigneault and company will rely on improvement from the players already on Oklahoma City's roster. Renowned shooting coach Chip Engelland has worked wonders with players like Lu Dort, and could help other members of the team become more reliable shooters.
During the Thunder's next playoff run, the team will need Jalen Williams and Holmgren, among others, to shoot better from deep. With Williams nursing a wrist injury during the 2025 postseason, though, there is reason to believe the 24-year-old will shoot better during his next playoff run.
Holmgren was in the midst of his first trip beyond the second round of the playoffs, and was still coming back from a significant hip injury that held the former All-Rookie honoree out for much of the regular season.
Additionally, Ajay Mitchell should take on a bigger role in 2025-26 after turning in mulitple solid performances as a rookie and in the 2025 NBA Summer League. If the former second-round pick can become a reliable shooter off the bench for the Thunder in his second year, OKC won't need to target any 3-point marksmen in the trade market.
