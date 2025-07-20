OKC Thunder Summer League Team Steals Main Roster's Strength
The Oklahoma City Thunder went 5-3 in 2025 Summer League play — 1-2 in the Salt Lake City Summer League and 4-1 in the Las Vegas Summer League, including a 109-80 semifinal loss to the still-undefeated Charlotte Hornets on July 19.
Guards Ajay Mitchell and Nikola Topic were Oklahoma City's most reliable self-creation scorers and playmakers, leaving the rest of the team to handle what the Thunder excels at during the regular season. After experiencing a 92-80 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies to begin Salt Lake City action on July 5, in which the Thunder committed eight more turnovers and gave up 12 more points off turnovers, Oklahoma City did not have a negative turnover differential in any remaining game.
Opponent
Steals
Turnover Differential
Memphis Grizzlies
8
-8
Philadelphia 76ers
15
+8
Utah Jazz
11
0
Brooklyn Nets
17
+3
Indiana Pacers
14
+2
Orlando Magic
11
+6
New Orleans Pelicans
10
+8
Charlotte Hornets
8
+5
Seven players recorded multiple giveaways against Memphis, but Oklahoma City picked up more steals than turnovers in its following 89-78 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on July 7. Topic atoned for his seven-turnover debut with three nabs, while Zack Austin (3), Brooks Barnhizer (2) and Malevy Leons (2) also exploited the 76ers offense for multiple steals. The Thunder attempted six more 2-pointers, five more 3-pointers and four more free throws, reflecting the possession battle's importance.
Barnhizer racked up 13 steals across his first two Las Vegas outings, with Oklahoma City scoring on nine following possessions — five layups/dunks, three sets of free throws and one triple. Throughout Summer League, the Thunder averaged 13.4 steals (all double-digits), a +5.4 turnover differential and 1.2 more points off turnovers in wins. It averaged 9.0 steals, a -1.0 turnover differential and -5.0 fewer points off turnovers in losses.
The 2024-25 regular-season Thunder led all 30 teams in average steals (10.3) and points off turnovers (21.8) while committing the fewest giveaways per game (11.7), which is why it possessed dominant defense and efficient offense simultaneously. Oklahoma City upped the ante during the playoffs, averaging 10.7 steals (No. 1 in NBA) and a whopping 22.7 points off turnovers — 5.0 more than the No. 2 Indiana Pacers.
While the Thunder's Summer League campaign has ended, training camp and preseason loom just two and a half months away. Mitchell, Topic, Barnhizer, No. 15 pick Thomas Sorber and more young players will fight for minutes within a deep Oklahoma City rotation.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.