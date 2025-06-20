OKC Thunder Superstar Had Blunt Assessment of Game 6
Everyone was ready to crown the Oklahoma City Thunder. Of course, the league had to prepare for the 68 win team to take care of business in Game 6, with champagne, cigar, protective wrap, goggles and good times ready to go. Instead, it was a feeling of disappointment and missed opportunities flooding from the Thunder rather than beer showers filling up the joint.
The Thunder were dead on arrival, the only thing saving Game 6 from a wire-to-wire Pacers party was a 10-2 run to start the game. That spurt was countered with a 22-7 sprint by Indiana who never looked back en route to a 108-91 Game 6 loss.
Oklahoma City had an uninspired outing. Their sense of urgency was that of a Tuesday tilt in Charlotte than being 48 minutes from a title.
Indiana forced Oklahoma City into 21 turnovers, lowly shooting splits of 41/35/68, being out rebounded, losing second chance points and lopsidedly losing the fastbreak category in a game in which the Pacers flipped the script on the Bricktown ballers.
The Thunder superstar, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, gave a blunt assessment of Game 6 that summarized the night perfectly.
"The way I see it is, we sucked tonight. We can learn our lessons. We have one game for everything, for everything we've worked for, and so do they. The better team Sunday will win," Gilgeous-Alexander said.
Oklahoma City still have a chance to win a title with a Game 7 on Sunday, which the Thunder have to turn its sights to.
"Thinking about what you could have did better or what I could have did better tonight. Also, watching the group on the floor was impressive. They were great. They haven't played all series, then they go out there and play as hard as they did, it was inspiring. They were really good tonight. Kind of taught me a lesson. Then just trying to do everything I can, everything I can learn from to get ready for the next game," the Thunder Superstar said.