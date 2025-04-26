OKC Thunder Survive Game 4, Send Memphis Grizzlies Into Hibernation
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reached 38 points on a step-back jumper with 11.0 seconds left, and the Oklahoma City Thunder completed a first-round sweep over the Memphis Grizzlies with a 117-115 win on Saturday afternoon.
The Thunder forced 13 more turnovers than it committed, leading to 14 more field-goal attempts on an abysmal night from beyond the 3-point line. It scored 14 more paint points, 13 more transition points and 11 more bench points than the Grizzlies.
Oklahoma City led by eight points entering the final five minutes. Memphis missed six shots on one possession — and Zach Edey exited with two straight off-ball fouls. Alex Caruso and Chet Holmgren converted three of four resulting free throws.
Gilgeous-Alexander nailed a step-back three, putting the Thunder up 12 points, but the Grizzlies responded with a 10-0 run. It finished with Santi Aldama draining a catch-and-shoot corner triple from Desmond Bane with 1:53 left.
Jalen Williams and Scotty Pippen Jr. traded interior baskets before Gilgeous-Alexander missed a top-of-the-key 3-pointer, giving Memphis a chance to tie or take the lead. Holmgren then stripped Pippen Jr. under the rim and drew a bonus foul, knocking down both free throws. Dort made two of his own after a Bane miss and intentional foul.
Vince Williams Jr. and Bane made two straight threes, cutting the deficit to two points with eight seconds remaining, but Oklahoma City did not allow another 3-point opportunity after Williams split a pair of free throws.
Gilgeous-Alexander shot 13-for-24 overall and 11-for-13 at the line. He added six assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block.
Williams recorded 21 points on 21 shots, five assists and four rebounds. Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Isaiah Joe each scored 11 points.
Pippen Jr. finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Bane and Aldama each racked up 23 points for the Grizzlies. Edey tallied eight points, seven rebounds and seven blocks.
Statistic
Thunder
Grizzlies
Points
117
115
2-Pointers
34-for-59
25-for-49
3-Pointers
7-for-35
12-for-31
Free Throws
28-for-35
29-for-30
Turnovers
8
21
Offensive Rebounds
12
10
The Grizzlies started Pippen Jr., Bane, Aldama, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Edey. Ja Morant did not play after suffering a hip contusion in the second quarter of Game 3.
Gilgeous-Alexander scored or assisted on 23 first-quarter points, making all seven field-goal attempts to offset Oklahoma City's rough 3-point shooting start. He made four mid-range jumpers, two driving layups and a steal-and-slam against Bane during the quarter. Aldama and Bane found each other on back-to-back triples to give Memphis an early three-possession lead, as both teams hoisted 21 shots in the first four and a half minutes.
Williams swished a three from Gilgeous-Alexander and threw in a high transition floater midway through the frame. Aaron Wiggins converted a driving layup over Edey for Oklahoma City's first lead at 4:21, although the Memphis rookie responded with a hook shot. Edey also blocked three first-quarter shots, including two Williams paint attempts. Pippen Jr. scored 11 points on seven shots in the period. The Thunder led 34-31 after 12 minutes.
Joe converted a backdoor layup from Hartenstein but missed three straight 3-pointers as the Thunder bench lineup started the second quarter 3-for-11. On the other end, Luke Kennard swished two straight jump shots and Jackson Jr. drew four free throws to tie the game. Holmgren then got on the board with a pull-up jumper and euro-step dunk on consecutive possessions.
Memphis scored on four straight trips to take the lead, containing Edey drawing a shooting foul and slamming a second-chance dunk from Kennard. Joe drilled two rare 3-pointers for Oklahoma City before Jalen Williams made two layups and found Hartenstein for a finger roll. Gilgeous-Alexander and Pippen Jr. traded free throws in the final 20 seconds. The Thunder led 60-59 at halftime.
The Thunder's first extended run came shortly after the break — Gilgeous-Alexander made two free throws, Hartenstein put-back a Williams 3-pointer, Gilgeous-Alexander finished a difficult and-one layup and Holmgren flushed a three-on-one dunk over Jay Huff for an eight-point lead within three and a half minutes. Meanwhile, its defense forced three missed shots and four Grizzlies turnovers, with Hartenstein nabbing his third and fourth steals.
Oklahoma City maintained a multi-possession lead but could not land a knockout punch, finishing the third quarter 7-for-22 from the field. Aldama and Bane each made two shots before checking out together at the 4:32 mark, though Pippen Jr. then scored six straight points. Each team made four free throws in the last two minutes, only broken by an Edey hook shot over Holmgren. The Thunder led 88-85 with one quarter to go.
Oklahoma City will play the LA Clippers or Denver Nuggets in the second round. The Clippers currently lead their series 2-1.