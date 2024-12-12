OKC Thunder to Face Houston Rockets in NBA Cup Semi-Final
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder earned its spot in the NBA Cup semifinal with a 118-104 win over hte Dallas Mavericks. The Thunder punched its ticket to Las Vegas to continue its quest for an NBA Cup championship, the second ever awarded in NBA history. The Los Angeles Lakers are the only team to date to take home the hardware.
After dismantling Dallas in the Paycom Center, the Thunder played the waiting game. The second Western Conference Semi-final game did not tkae place until Wednesday between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets, in Houston.
Entering tonight, the Rockets had not beaten the Golden State Warriors since February of 2020. When James Harden and Russell Westbrook were teammated up in H-Town and before the world knew what the Disney World Bubble was. In a way, it was a lifetime ago.
On Wednesday, the two played a thrilling game that went to the buzzer. Throughout the contest, even in the final two minutes, it felt as though that streak was set to continue.
However, late game heroics from the Rockets salvaged a 91-90 win, leaning on its defense to finish the job.
This sets up a Houston Rockets-Oklahoma City Thunder semi-final game in Vegas, opposite of a Milwuakee Bucks-Atlanta Hawks clash which will set the stage on Saturuday to determine the title tilt.
These two teams are often compared to one another, starting a rebuild at the same time and with a collection of young talent. Just weeks ago, on Dec. 1, the Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Rockets in Houston. OKC has not lost since.
This will be a tough defensive battle as each side boasts one of the league's best units. However, the Thunder will enter the game as the favorites due to their talent edge at the top with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams handling the offensive duties for the Thunder and should be able to out duel the Rockets, under the Vegas lights.
The Semi-final games will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14 with the Western Conference game following the Eastern Conference clash at 7:30 P.M. CT on ABC.
