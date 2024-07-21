OKC Thunder: Trading For Alex Caruso 'Set The Tone' For Productive Offseason
The NBA offseason doesn't determine a champion or raise a banner, but it plays a big role in every team being able to get one step closer to doing so. An offseason can make or break teams and helps determine the outlook of contenders for an upcoming campaign.
For the Oklahoma City Thunder, they absolutely maximized their offseason, building an ideal team around their big three of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.
ESPN's Bobby Marks took a look at every team's "most impactful" offseason moves.
Now, the Thunder acquired Alex Caruso via trade with the Chicago Bulls, sending Josh Giddey to a new situation that should be better for him in the long term and allow him to realize his potential. This began a string of strong moves that would make the Thunder a contender now and for years to come.
Heading into the offseason with salary cap space, the Thunder had an opportunity to maximize it and set themselves up for trades and contending for the future. This was the smartest approach before extending key guys in the near future.
"The priority entering the offseason in Oklahoma City was to maximize a two-year window to utilize salary cap space before likely extensions for Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander begin," Marks wrote.
Now, the team will be able to continue and build a key rotation and supporting cast around those three stars in Oklahoma City, which will allow them to maintain their championship window being open for years.
"The Caruso trade from Chicago set the tone, followed by the free agent signings of [Isaiah] Hartenstein, [Isaiah] Joe and [Aaron] Wiggins. Those three contracts descend in salary and have a team option in the last year," Marks continued.
Marks nailed it -- the Caruso trade certainly sent a message in Oklahoma City. The time is now and the team is willing to part with whoever to ensure they can build a championship contender and allow the Thunder to raise its first banner in the franchise's short history.
