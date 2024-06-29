OKC Thunder: Trading For Hawks' Young Big Man Could Solve Backup Center Problem
Oklahoma City has had an active offseason, but there is one area the team has yet to address.
After the Thunder rose to the top seed in the West and made the second round of the playoffs, they have begun to bolster their roster for another run next season. Since the offseason began, the Thunder have traded Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso and drafted Nikola Topic, Dillon Jones and Ajay Mitchell.
In adding guards and wings in the past couple of weeks, the Thunder are still looking for answers in the frontcourt. Trading for Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu could help the Thunder in that area.
As an athletic big man, Okongwu has been a solid shot-blocker in his four-year career, averaging 1.1 blocks. Despite being only 6-foot-8, Okongwu’s 235-pound frame has helped him hold his own against opposing big men.
Last season, Okongwu averaged 10.2 points on 61.1% shooting and 6.8 rebounds in 55 games, mostly off the bench. Although starting center Clint Capela has been in trade rumors for a while, Okongwu could be the big man Atlanta trades this offseason for the right price, particularly after acquiring Larry Nance Jr.
Okongwu is set to begin the first season of a four-year extension next season, which will pay him $14 million in 2024-25 and increase throughout its duration. Considering his deal is not overwhelming, and the Thunder have plenty of cap space, they would have no financial issues trading for him.
Oklahoma City has the assets to give Atlanta what it wants in return for Okongwu, but the Hawks’ desired package is dependent on their direction. After trading Dejounte Murray for a couple of role players and two first-round picks, the Hawks could be looking to retool around Trae Young or tear down and rebuild around No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher.
In any case, Oklahoma City is likely to send Atlanta future draft compensation. If Atlanta chooses to rebuild, it might be willing to take future picks alone. Still, players such as Aaron Wiggins or Kenrich Williams could be intriguing for the Hawks if they are looking to bolster their rotation next season.
Although the Thunder will have no shortage of options to add size when free agency starts, they could be a perfect suitor for Okongwu if he becomes available.
