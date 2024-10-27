Former Thunder Guard Continuing Scoring Dominance for Hornets
Drafted at No. 18 in the 2021 NBA Draft, Tre Mann never quite found his footing with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
It came in spurts — through skilled step-back threes or seldom high-scoring outputs — but never stuck around consistently.
But Mann seems to finally be finding comfortability in his new role with the Hornets.
Traded to Charlotte for Gordon Hayward, Mann already saw a huge boon to his stats last season: 11.9 points, 5.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds. And it now seems like the Hornets are keen to give him even more opportunity. He's long had scoring skill — dating back to his days getting buckets for the Florida Gators — but never found the groove or opportunity with a fast-improving OKC squad.
Through three regular season games, Mann has been the featured player off the bench, averaging 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 41% overall and a scorching 40% from beyond the arc.
His best game so far was his 2024-25 debut, where he poured on 24 points on a blistering 50% overall and 3-point shooting.
With NBA Draft additions in LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and more, the Hornets were already on the rise. But with the seemingly stellar addition of Mann for an expiring contract, they could soon make some noise in the Eastern Conference.
Mann and the Hornets, now with a 1-2 record, will look to bounce back against the similarly down Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
