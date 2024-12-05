OKC's Ability to Force Turnovers Proving Useful in Multiple Areas
It's no secret that the Oklahoma City Thunder have one of if not the best defensive units in the NBA. From top to bottom, the Thunder manages to impose its will on any team, whether it's in the paint, on the ball, or jumping passing lanes. Part of that success is due to its ability to force opponent turnovers.
The driving force behind the forced turnovers is OKC's star pairing of guards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, averaging 1.8 and 2.1 steals respectively.
Those aren't the only two productive statistical defenders, as Lu Dort averages while Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso each average just under two. Without this defensive core of guards, the elite defense that the Thunder throw out in each game might not be the same.
As a team, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder defense present one of the best statistical defenses. OKC is averaging 19.2 turnovers forced per game, the best out of any team in the league. In turn, the Thunder also average the most points-off-turnovers in the entire NBA with 21.9 per game. On a nightly basis, Oklahoma City's points off turnovers account for 19% of its points.
This group of guards might be the most defensively complete in the entire NBA. The stats pass the eye test, but what they do the best doesn't appear in the box score. Wallace, Dort, Caruso and company are constantly working and active in off and on-ball situations. They have active hands and go step-for-step with opposing players. Most importantly, it's clear they have a high understanding and elite level of anticipation for where an offensive player's next step will be.
In its most recent blowout victory over the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City forced 29 turnovers, 19 of which came in the first half. In turn, the Thunder scored 45 points off those turnovers, the best value in team history.
Against the Jazz, Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, Wallace and bench wing Aaron Wiggins all recorded three steals. Two of Utah's best guards, Keyonte George and Collin Sexton, accounted for nine combined turnovers. Off the bench, rookie point guard Isaiah Collier turned the ball over four times. Oklahoma City's defensive pressure was just too much to handle for the young and experienced Utah guards.
OKC leads in turnovers forced and points off turnovers, compared to other high-powered defensive squads, by significant margins. The Thunder average just over one-and-a-half more forced turnovers per game than the Philadelphia 76ers, with a 17.6 value per game. They also score one more point off turnovers per game than the Denver Nuggets, who score 20.9 per game.
If this level of defensive intensity continues to stay at a high level for Oklahoma City, the Thunder will be hard to stop late in the regular season beyond.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.