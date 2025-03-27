OKC Thunder Veteran Says Alex Caruso Brings a ‘Different Level of Leadership’
After winning 57 games in the Western Conference and securing the top seed with the youngest roster in the NBA, Oklahoma City didn’t have to do much this offseason. The team’s core was locked into long-term contracts and the entire roster was incredibly youthful with plenty of room to grow.
Signing a big man like Isaiah Hartenstein could’ve been the team’s only move and it would’ve been a home run of a summer. Oklahoma City’s main flaw in the playoffs ended up being front court depth and a lack of reliable role players — and Hartenstein shored up both of those problems. But management went the extra mile and completed one of the most underrated transactions of the summer.
Trading for Alex Caruso was exactly what this team needed, and it’s paying off. To get a player like Caruso, it would take a rock solid prospect back — and the Bulls snagged Josh Giddey. Obviously, Giddey has been enjoying a post All-Star breakout, but the trade was absolutely necessary for the Thunder too. It was a win-win trade that certainly made Oklahoma City a more complete basketball team.
It took a minute for Caruso to adjust to the Thunder’s style and fall into his groove offensively, but now Caruso is turning into one of Oklahoma City’s most valuable players.
“He’s super vocal,” Kenrich Williiams, the team’s locker room leader said. “He’s more vocal than I am. Every timeout, he’s always speaking to the team, every practice we get — even in the film room — he’s always speaking up. He has years of experience, he has won a championship, so it’s a different level of leadership I would say. It’s been super helpful for our team.”
Caruso is averaging 9.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in post All-Star break action. He’s shooting 53.6% from the floor and 45% from 3-points range in addition to providing All-NBA caliber defense.
His pedigree and voice in the locker room speaks for itself, but now Caruso is leading by example with his play. His minutes will likely see an uptick in the postseason, and Oklahoma City will rely on his services even more. His championship experience can really help this team down the stretch.
“I was mesmerized too, man, I’d never seen an NBA ring,” Williams said about Caruso showing off his ring. “Seeing it, it definitely kinda motivates you, and it makes you hungry to go get one yourself.”
