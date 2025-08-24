OKC Thunder Veteran Still Paramount to Small Ball Identity
Oklahoma City has embraced the modern NBA’s version of the double-big lineup, but having the capability to play small is just as important.
The Thunder have been among the league’s best for the past few years, and while they enter next season with one of the best center rotations, their identity still partially revolves around small ball. Building an identity around switchability and a five-out offense, those same principles still hold strong, even as the Thunder consistently trot out lineups with multiple 7-footers.
Even then, the Thunder’s “small” lineups have evolved quite dramatically over just the past year. Although the Thunder’s frontcourt injuries forced them into some trouble, especially early in the season, Mark Daigneault’s smaller lineups often still featured a big man.
Considering Sam Presti’s clear interest in adding size to help the Thunder stay big consistently, that has simply forced Daigneault to almost always play with a center, allowing Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein to get their deserved minutes. Yet, there are still times when the Thunder want to play true small ball, which is where Kenrich Williams still remains a vital piece of Oklahoma City’s puzzle.
Kenrich Williams is still versatile but is underutilized
Set for his sixth season with the Thunder, Williams’ role has steadily declined over the past few years. After being a regular starter even as recently as the Thunder’s 2023 play-in run, Williams was mostly on the outside of the playoff rotation.
Getting some key minutes in the Western Conference Finals, Williams again showed how useful he can be. While he might not be someone the Thunder want to play over 20 minutes a night anymore, the same skillset that earned him that larger role is still on display.
Playing in 69 games last season, Williams averaged 6.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in 16.4 minutes a night, which actually increased from the year before. Playing over a quarter of his overall minutes at the five in the regular season, Williams’ increased playing time actually showed his importance to the team as an extra big, particularly in stretches where one or both of Holmgren and Hartenstein were out.
With the Thunder expecting to enter next season healthy and adding Thomas Sorber to the mix, Williams’ time at center could be at its lowest in quite some time, but when Daigneault is interested in a different look on the floor, the TCU product will surely be one of his first options.