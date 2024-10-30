Victor Wembanyama 'Won't Even Say' Chet Holmgren's Name Ahead of Rivalry Matchup
The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday as the Thunder look to remain unbeaten and the Spurs search to get back on track after a 1-2 start with a late comeback bid against the Houston Rockets falling short.
Though, this game is much more than those two teams going at it, it is a battle between two of the youngest stars in the league, Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama, who despite saying all the right things clearly want to get the better of one another on the court. ESPN Analyst Michael C. Wright broke down the matchup on ESPN's NBA Today show on Wednesday.
"Well, Chet [Holmgren] is not exactly Candy Man, but Victor [Wembanyama] will not even say the man's name. That has pretty much been the theme ever since Victor Wembanyama has arrived in San Antonio. Monday Night we specifically asked Victor Wembanyama about the matchup with Chet Holmgren, this is what he said 'I am excited to get back to winning ways, It is always a good challenge to play Oklahoma City' and he said he has 'watched every one of Oklahoma City's games," Wright explained "What you didn't hear was Him, he, Chet, Holmgren, he does not mention the guys name."
The ESPN Analyst continued "I think it is because there is a real budding rivalry here, and on both sides both of those guys are trying to take away from the rivalry and put it specifically on the teams...That is what is going on these days, but I am telling you, they do not like each other, they respect each other but you will see it manifest itself on the court, it is going to be an intense game."
While this scribe would push back on the two not liking one another and stress the respect portion of that quote, their actions on the court show this game means a little something more than a Tuesday night in Charlotte.
